HAMPDEN-SYDNEY TENNIS, FOUR TIGERS EARN ITA ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

The Hampden-Sydney College tennis team has been named as a recipient of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team Award. The Tigers chosen for the academic honor with an overall team GPA of 3.39 during 2019-20. The ITA recently recognized 125 NCAA Division III intercollegiate men’s programs that posted team grade point averages of 3.2 or higher for the most recent academic year.

“I am thrilled that our Tigers qualified for the ITA All-Academic Team,” said head coach Byron Balkin, “To stay locked in academically through all the ups and downs of this past spring shows how resilient this group is, and how committed they were to their studies. The members on this team should feel very proud of themselves.”

Team members included seniors Grayson Burns/Waynesboro, Clark Cummings/Norfolk, Matthew Moody/Raleigh, N.C., Michael Moody/Raleigh, N.C., and Zander Theoharis/Vero Beach, Fla., junior Andrew Donelson/McLean, and freshmen Patrick Conde/Virginia Beach and Chuck Roberson, Rocky Mount, N.C.

In addition to the team awards, Matthew Moody, Michael Moody, and Zander Theoharis along with Patrick Conde were recognized by the ITA recognized as ITA Scholar Athletes, by maintaining a minimum of a 3.5 throughout the academic year.

“I’m also very proud of Matthew, Michael, Zander and Patrick for being named ITA Scholar Athletes,” added Balkin. “These Tigers created a culture of high academic achievement on our team which we will work to carry on into the next school year!”