High Bridge Trail State Park To Expand

After 15 years of work, the Virginia Department of Conservation has bought 30 acres of land in Pamplin from Norfolk Southern Railroad. The plan is to expand High Bridge Trail State Park. The conservation department says the goal of the project is to connect the trail to its planned western terminus near the Pamplin train depot. Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker said that the acquisition is a momentous step toward fulfilling the park’s master plan and continuing to bring economic development to Central Virginia in the original spirit of the rail line established over 150 years ago. High Bridge Trail State Park was created in 2006 when Norfolk Southern donated more than 30 miles of track to the state.