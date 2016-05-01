LONGWOOD BASEBALL HAULS IN ABCA TEAM ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD

A record-setting performance in the classroom in 2019-20 put Longwood baseball in elite company, earning the Lancers the American Baseball Coaches Association’s (ABCA) prestigious Team Academic Excellence Award.

On the strength of a 3.22 team grade point average, Longwood was one of just 67 Division I baseball programs to make the ABCA’s list, which recognized college and high school teams across the country that achieved a team GPA of at least 3.00 for the 2019-20 academic year. Of the 67 Division I programs to hit that benchmark, Longwood was one of only four from the Commonwealth, joining William & Mary, Old Dominion and Radford, and one of five from the Big South alongside Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Presbyterian and Radford.

The recognition was Longwood’s first since the ABCA first issued the awards in 2015-16 and is the latest accomplishment in a trend of sustained academic success for the Lancers under sixth-year head coach Ryan Mau. With the largest roster of Longwood’s 14 varsity athletics programs, the Lancers have achieved a GPA of at least 3.0 in three of the past six semesters and a mark of at least 2.8 in 10 semesters since Mau took the helm in July of 2014.

This year’s 34-man Longwood squad combined to post a team grade point average of 3.22, the program’s highest grade point average since making the jump to the Division I level. The performance saw 22 players post at least a 3.00 during the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters, including a record 25 who hit the 3.00 benchmark this past spring.

Leading the charge for Longwood in 2019-20 were starting outfielder Cullan Wadwsorth, whose 3.767 GPA earned him a spot on the Big South All-Academic Team, and senior catcher Nathan Iskowitz, whose 3.929 GPA in the spring placed him on the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State Team.

Those performances also earned Iskowitz and Wadsworth Dean’s List honors in the spring alongside teammates Dillon Champagne, Dominick D’Ercole, John Gregory and Tyler Morgan. D’Ercole, Iskowitz and Wadsworth were all back-to-back Dean’s List honorees in 2019-20, with Logan Berrier, Eliot Dix, Zane Eggleston, Andrew Gorham, Andrew Melnyk, Andrew Potojecki and Jack Schnell joining those two as Dean’s List selections this past fall.