A CHarlotte COunty man was sent to prison for six years this past week. Judge Kimberly S. White ordered Donald C. Bass, of Charlotte Court House to prison for distributing cocaine. The full sentence was 20 years, but Judge White suspended much of the sentence, meaning Bass will get out in six years if he follows a number of conditions while in custody. After he gets out, he will also have to follow strict conditions, or he’ll be ordered to serve the remainder of the prison sentence.