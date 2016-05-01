Appomattox FFA Elects Officers

Five chapter members from the Appomattox Senior FFA chapter gathered in late July to

participate in a leadership seminar. Chapter advisors organized a three-day, socially-distanced event that focused on leadership development, personal growth, and teamwork. At the end of the event, participants were nominated for an FFA officer position for the 2020-2021 school year. The following individuals are slated to serve: Cierra Moore, President, Andrew Gallier, Vice President, Elijah Moore, Secretary, Christian Godin, Treasurer, and Bruce Jones, Reporter.

