Meanwhile, Prince Edward County Public Schoolsd said Tuesday that the first nine weeks of cvlasses would be conducted entirely online. Superintnendent Dr. Barbara Johnson addressed school district leaders and parents by Facebook Live and Zoom yesterday. As with Charlotte COunty, the district had first adopted a hybrid model that had students engaging in a mix of remote and in-person learning. Starting August 11th, the Prince Edward District will begin handing out Chromebooks, class schedules, text books, and any other equipment necessary.