Charlotte County Schools Move To Remote Learning Plan

Charlotte County Public Schools now abandoning it’s plan for in-person learning. Superintendent Robbie Mason said Friday that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, CCPS will move to a remote loearning plan for all students, scheduled to begin August 10th. A few days earlier, Mason had said he was confident that in-person learning would continue for two days per week, with students on a rotating schedule. Mason said remote learning would continue until at least September 4th. At that time, the district leaders will meet to discuss how the pandemic is evolving and whether or not it’s safe to begin bringing students back to the classroom.