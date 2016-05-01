Meherrin Woman Arrested For Saturday Shooting

On the crime beat, a local woman has been arrested and jailed for a weekend shooting. Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps said Monday that deputies responded to the shooting at a home on Schultz Mill Road in Meherrin at about 9:30 Saturday night. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that 24 year old Brittany Easter Ortiz, of Meherrin, was involved. She was charged with malicious wounding. The male victim was not named and Epps has not given any information about what possibly caused the disturbance.