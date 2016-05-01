The Woodland Named ‘Exemplary Facility’

The Woodland, Inc, including its nursing and assisted living facilities, recently underwent an Infection Prevention and Control Assessment (IPCA) and was found to be an “exemplary facility with excellent preparation for COVID cases.” The inspection was coordinated by the Virginia Department of Health.

“We take great pride in The Woodland’s safety record during this unprecedented health crisis,” President and CEO Greg Cole said.

Using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention IPCA tool for Nursing Homes Preparing for COVID-19, the inspectors submitted a report to the infection prevention staff at the local health district and/or the healthcare associated infections team. Copies of this report were submitted to regulating agencies including the Office of Licensure and Certification for the nursing facility and the Department of Social Services for the assisted living facility. The IPAC survey team recommended that other facilities prepping a response to

COVID-19 use The Woodland’s policy and procedures as a blueprint.

“We consider that recommendation a great honor and a tribute to our facility and staff who have been working diligently through this difficult time,” Cole added. “We’re very proud of our Woodland Warriors.”

Those seeking updates on visitation regulations at The Woodland may email

CEO@thewoodlandinc.com. The organization is also sharing updates on its website at www.thewoodlandinc.com/covid19 and on its Facebook page

@TheWoodlandIncVA.