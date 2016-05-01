Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Receives Virginia Tourism WanderLove Grant

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has received $1800 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) DMO WanderLove RecoveryGrant Program, a new grant made available to Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) across the Commonwealth that have been heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic to fund recovery marketing initiatives. $866,504 in marketing grant funds were awarded to 90 Destination Marketing Organizations as part of the DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant program.

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce will use the VTC WanderLove grant funds to promote travel and tourism to the Farmville area.

“Farmville has so much to offer. Encouraging people to daytrip their way to the Heart of Virginia and showcasing the shopping, dining and outdoor adventures that call Farmville home is one The Chamber’s favorite things to do. We are excited to use this grant to help fund for an extra boost in our social media advertising and help us spread the word to a wider audience.” Said Jenn Kinne, Marketing Director for the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce.

As Virginia begins reopening, there is a lot of pent-up demand for leisure travel and people are seeking safe, close-to-home destinations that allow for social distancing and access to open spaces. With this in mind, the WanderLove campaign provides travel inspiration for road trips, outdoor recreation, hidden gems, small towns, and Virginia’s signature LOVEworks program.

“Virginia tourism is a critical sector of our economy and has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Getting travelers back on the road and spending money in our cities and towns is one of the fastest ways to inject dollars back into our economy and our communities. The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DMO WanderLove Recovery Grants gives localities the ability to market their destination as safe and welcoming when visitors are ready to resume travel.”

Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Farmville spending money, supporting work opportunities and contributing to local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce strives to improve the lives of those living and doing business in our community. Alongside our members, we provide educational initiatives, promote tourism, serve as advocates for local business, and seek opportunities to aid a diverse and growing population.