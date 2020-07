HAMPDEN-SYDNEY PLACES NEW SCHOOL-RECORD 109 STUDENT ATHLETES ON THE 2019-20 ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

July 23, 2020 Hampden-Sydney Places New School-Record 109 Student-Athletes On The 2019-20 ODAC All-Academic Team HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. — Hampden-Sydney College has placed a new school-record 109 student-athletes on the 2019-20 ODAC All-Academic Team. The Tigers are among a new ODAC record 2,646 individuals earning recognition on the prestigious All-Academic Team. This is the third time in the last four years that the list of honorees has eclipsed 2,000 individuals. The previous record of 2,120 was set last year. Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Prospective honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the academic year to be considered for an ODAC All-Academic Team recognition. Official ODAC Release 2019-20 ODAC All-Academic Team | Hampden-Sydney College Jackson Aherron Football Rhett Andersen Football Ethan Badin Baseball Josh Baker Football Mitch Barrick Football Joseph Bekenstein Soccer Russell Bowles Baseball Ryan Boyce Baseball Connor Brooks Soccer Cody Brugos Soccer Grayson Burns Tennis Cole Burton Soccer David Byler Football Henry Carman Soccer Spell Carr Soccer Luke Carter Soccer Ryan Clawson Baseball Patrick Conde Tennis Dillon Costello Football Clark Cummings Tennis Ethan Currin Baseball Wyatt Dragovich Football Brendan Dudding Football Josh Duimstra Baseball Weston Dunkel Lacrosse Mark Evans Baseball Jack Fechter Lacrosse Davis Ferguson Baseball John Hatcher Ferguson Golf Ian Fitzgerald Soccer Marshall Flagg Lacrosse Matt Flatford Baseball Reilly French Lacrosse Tyler Frink Football John David Gooden Golf Thomas Gorman Cross Country Andrew Grage Football Nick Grohowski Baseball David Haiss Football Grayson Harmon Soccer Michael Harris Football Baker Haviland Basketball Jimmy Hill Golf Henry Hitt Lacrosse Doug Hogan Soccer Talmadge Hope Lacrosse Eric Hope Swimming Tyler Howerton Football MK Johnston Basketball Palmer Jones Lacrosse Josiah King Soccer Max Koontz Lacrosse PJ LeBel Soccer Max Lipscomb Baseball Adam Lovelace Football David Lowman Cross Country Paul Mahaffy Soccer Jacob Mann Soccer Grayson Manning Football Keith Marks Golf Hunter Martin Golf Sean McMurray Soccer Jared Medwar Lacrosse Cameron Meyers Baseball Presley Miller Lacrosse Matthew Moody Tennis Michael Moody Tennis Jarrett Moore Football Nick Morgan Lacrosse AJ Neal Football Blair Page Football Woody Parsons Swimming Chase Pauli Football Will Perry Lacrosse Peyton Puhlick Lacrosse Tyler Puhlick Lacrosse Phil Pullen Football Boyce Purdie Soccer Donovan Quinn Lacrosse Andrew Rehak Swimming Matt Rehder Soccer Niko Reinson Soccer Finn Roou Football William Schlager Lacrosse Connor Shaw Soccer Jack Shipman Lacrosse Jacob Siler Soccer Hunter Slaughter Football Kaleb Smith Football Allen Smith Golf Ethan Solis Lacrosse Matt Spagnolo Baseball Zach Stephan Swimming Eli Strong Soccer Jack Sweney Soccer Owen Tappy Baseball Brian Tarnai Soccer Harrison Taylor Basketball Zander Theoharis Tennis Michael Thornton Lacrosse William Thornton Soccer Jonathan Triesler Baseball Anthony Vinson Swimming Jared Warner Football Bradford Webb Baseball Kade Wheeler Soccer Jack White Football Justin Woodall Baseball Chris Zoller Lacrosse