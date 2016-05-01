VSP Investigation Multi-Vehicle Crash in Buckingham County

At 11:18 a.m. on July 18, a Virginia State Police Trooper responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 60 (E. James Anderson Hwy.) and Route 632 (Scotts Bottom Rd.) in Buckingham County.

A 2016 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Route 60 when a 2004 Honda Accord, traveling north on Route 632, failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the Camry.

The driver of the Camry, Samuel W. B. Tippett, 19, of Shady Side, MD., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. In addition, three passengers were also transported for treatment of serious injuries. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Accord, Antwaion K. Hines, 23, of Rice, Va., sustained minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was charged with Failure to Yield (46.2-820)

The crash remains under investigation.