New tree program in town – “Branch Out in Farmville”

The Town of Farmville, in partnership with Tree City USA, has introduced a new tree program, “Branch Out in Farmville.”  This program offers community members a way to directly contribute to the beautification of Farmville. Trees will be planted within Town limits, in areas of need designated by the Town. You can donate a tree on behalf of an individual or group, and a certificate will be sent to the designated honoree or family. Donation costs will cover purchase of the tree, installation and care after planting

There are two levels of donations: $125 for a six to eight foot tree and $250 for an eight to ten foot tree. Donations can be made at the Farmville Treasurer’s office located at 116 North Main Street, Farmville, Virginia.

Visit www.farmvilleva.com for an application.

