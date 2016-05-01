ALICE report shows difficulties across state, region

In Prince Edward County – as across the state and nation — the Coronavirus gave struggling households a push in the wrong direction, said the ALICE report by the United Way.

The report, embargoed until Wednesday, July 22, notes a 59 percent increase in Virginia’s ALICE households over 10 years, fueled by high-priced basics and stagnant wages.

ALICE is an acronym coined by United Way that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed – and represents those earning more than the official Federal Poverty Level, but less than the basic cost of living. Essentially, these are households that are one paycheck from being in financial straits.

The report notes that, using 2018 figures, of Prince Edward’s 7, 182 households, a staggering 57 percent are classified as being ALICE and poverty level.

Prince Edward’s United Way has been partnering with the other United Ways in Virginia and across our country for the past several years as part of a growing effort to identify fellow community members who may need some assistance and to determine ways to assist them as we work to improve the quality of life in our community.

“Those identified as ALICE are almost invisible to most organizations, it is only when crisis strikes do we know who they are and their challenges,” said Lonnie Calhoun, the United Way’s vice president.

Locally, the depth of the problem isn’t news to the United Way or its partners, many of which, such as FACES and Habitat for Humanity, say they indeed serve the ALICE population. Hoping to maximize its resources, Prince Edward’s united way has increased the emphasis on its three pillars: education, income and health. Its partner organizations are expected to accentuate service in at least two of these areas to receive funding.

ALICE households live in every county in Virginia — urban, suburban, and rural — and they include people of all genders, the report notes. “The largest numbers of households below the ALICE Threshold were in the largest demographic groups in Virginia — namely, White households, single or cohabiting households (without children or seniors), and households headed by someone in their prime working years,” it noted.

Meanwhile, the report stressed how the pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of many people.

“The pandemic has exposed exactly the issues of economic fragility and widespread hardship that United For ALICE and the ALICE data work to reveal,” the report notes. “That exposure makes the ALICE data and analysis more important than ever. The ALICE Report for Virginia presents the latest ALICE data available — a point-in-time snapshot of economic conditions across the state in 2018. By showing how many Virginia households were struggling then, the ALICE Research provides the backstory for why the COVID-19 crisis is having such a devastating economic impact. The ALICE data is especially important now to help stakeholders identify the most vulnerable in their communities and direct programming and resources to assist them throughout the pandemic and the recovery that follows. And as Virginia moves forward, this data can be used to estimate the impact of the crisis over time, providing an important baseline for changes to come.”

Added United Ways of Virginia representative Janel S. Donohue in the release, “We’ve known that our economy was increasingly reliant on these families we call ALICE, who are financially vulnerable to one emergency … COVID-19 became that one universal emergency. ALICE families are facing the greatest health and financial risks today, as they are the workers who don’t have health insurance, have no paid sick days, and whose children receive daily meals at school.”