Public Hearing On Farmville’s Confederate Statue Scheduled

A public hearing is scheduled for August 19th to figure out what will happen with the confederate statue that was removed from its pedestal on High Street last month. The Farmville Town Council voted to hold the public hearing when it met on July 8th. However, that meeting has been scrutinized by members of the public, who claim the proceedings were done in secret and possibly even illegally. However, the town council said that the meetings and decisions were legal due to a new state law that took effect July 1st giving jurisdictions the power to remove Confederate monuments they own and maintain. Some have expressed interest in moving the statue to the Confederate cemetery at 835 Longstreet Road.