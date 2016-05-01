ARMED ROBBERY In Prince Edward

On Thursday afternoon July 16 at approximately 2:30pm, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at The Auto Connection located on West Third Street near the intersection of Route 15 and 460 business at Dowdy’s Corner. According to the business owner, a male subject entered the business armed with a handgun and began searching for money. The victim managed to escape through a rear door. The suspect then fired a single shot striking the victim in the leg. He ran to a nearby residence and called 911. The suspect then stole a 2000 Silver BMW sedan with an independent dealer tag and left the scene last seen traveling north on Route 15 toward Buckingham.

The victim was transported and treated at Centra Southside Hospital in Farmville and was later released. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0 to 6’3 in height, 220-240 lbs. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Sarah Meeks at 434-392-8101 or Crimesolvers at 434-392-3400.

Sheriff Epps appreciates the assistance and cooperation of the Farmville Police Department and the Piedmont Drug and Gang Task Force with this incident.