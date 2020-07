A food sirtibution event is planned at the Mount Zion Baptist CHurch in Red House. The event will be on Saturday from 10am to 11:45. The distribution is for those in the Phenix and surrounding Red House Community who are residents of Charlotte County. USDA food boxes may be received at only one site in Virginia. You’re asked to bring a large cardboard box and identification. Directions will be given to everyone as they enter the parking lot. Gusts must stay in their vehicles.