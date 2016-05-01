Charlotte County Sheriff Makes Plea For Body Cameras

An effort to get body cameras for deputies in Charlotte County. In fact, SHeriff Royal Freeman says Charlotte COunty is now the only county in the region that isn’t outfitted with the technology devices. Freeman spoke to the county supervisors this week. He’s asking for the county to approve spending 42-thousand dollars to buy 18 body cameras for deputies. Freeman said he’s hoping the county can figure out a way to use CARES Act funding approved by Congress as a way to help fund the cameras. The supervisors decided to delay a decision on approving the money until August so they could discuss it further.