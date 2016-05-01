Email Threatens Lynching Of Former Cumberland Supervisors

Some controversial comments at the end of Tuesday’s Cumberland County Board of Supervisors meeting. Right before the meeting was adjourned, District 1 Supervisor Brian Stanley read out loud an email that had been sent to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The email was written by a resident of Powhatan County and appeared to threaten to lynch three former members of the board over their stances on the controversial Green Ridge Recycling Center. Stanely said the email had been forwarded to the county administrator and was signed with the name Charlie Pratt. The letter mentioned previous board members Bill Osl Junior, David Meinhard and Parker Wheeler and claimed that their votes have turned Powhatan County into a “dumping ground.” In another part of the email, Pratt writes that “The landowners need to make examples of these people to avoid emboldening other minor officials. A tree, three ropes, a winch and a sign should do it.” Meinhard later said that he believes Prattg should have to prove his claim that he and the other supervisors were bribed – in court. Otherwise, he should issue a public apology, Meinhard said.