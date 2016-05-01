Kenbridge Man Guilty Of Murder

A man from Kenbridge has been convicted for a brutal killing in Lunenburg. Terrance Alonzo King was found guilty of killing Earl Ray Cox and wounding Nicolette McKnight back in May of last year. Prosecutors said at the trial that Cox died of blunt force trauma injuries to the head. The evidence showed that he had been beaten repeatedly over the head with a large rock and a three foot decorative wooden spoon. The testimony at trial revealed that King and McKnight had once been in a relationship, but that McKnight had kicked King out of her house about a month before the killing. McKnight later started up a relationship with Cox, which prompted King to become jealous.