3/4 Of Population At Farmville ICE Detention Center Have Coronavirus

All of the detainees atr the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention Center in Farmville have now been tested for coronavirus. The results show nearly 3/4ths of the population at the detention center are positive for coronavirus. 71 test results are still pending, according to the Farmville Herald. Of the 359 detainees held there, 2658 of them tested positive for coronavirus. Three detainees are currently hospitalized with complications, but are described as in stable condition and not on ventilators. No information has been provided aout possible testing for staff members.