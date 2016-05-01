Farmville Man & Child Killed In Buckingham County Crash

Here’s the latest on that tragic crash in Buckingham COunty over the past weekend. Virginia State Polcie say the crash happened on Route 15 just south of Route 715 Saturday afternoon when a Honda Accord driven by 25 year old Nashon Arrington, of Farmville, was headed south on Route 15. For some reason, Arrington crossed the center lines and struck a Ford Taurus almost head on. Arrington was pronounced dead at the scene. A child in the passenger seat of the Taurus also died on Sunday. The child’s name has not been released.