Man Sought For Questioning In Charlotte County

The Charlotte County SHeriff’s Office is still looking for the person involved in an incident on July 5th inside the Family Dollar Store in Keysville. Just after 4:00 that afternoon, the man seen on surveillance video walked in, approached a store clerk and tried to get her attention. However, he left the store in a white Chevrolet Silverado pcikup truck. It’s believed the person seen on the video is about 14 years old. You can see a picture of the person on the Charlotte County SHeriff’s Office Facebook page. If you know anything, you’re urged to call 434-542-5141.