Meanwhile, VSP has released the identity of the people involved in another deadly crash in Prince Edward County. The crash on July 5th on Route 604, about a mile south of Route 686. 35 year-old Hollie Green, of Charlotte Court House, was driving her Chevy Aveo north on Route 604 when she crossed the center line and struck a Chevy S10 Pickup truck. Greene’s 4 year-old child was killed.