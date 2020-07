Not uch is known yet, but Virginia State police is investigating a deadly crash that took place over the weekend in Buckingham County. VSP Spokespwerson Corinne Geller says troopers responded just before 5pm Saturday after two vehicles collided on Route 15 near Circle Drive. Geller says there was one confirmed fatality and several other people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time.