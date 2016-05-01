A deadly crash in lunenburg County. A statement from Virginia Statre Poclie says that just after 2pm on July 2nd, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 138 and 137 in Lunenburg County. A 1993 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling west on Route 137 when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Route 138. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling north on Route 138 when it collided with the S10 that failed to stop. The driver of the S10, Clifford N. Taylor, Jr., 56, of Blackstone, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Silverado, Samuel W. Johnson, Jr., 61, of Victoria, Va., suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment.