CUMBERLAND COUNTY ANNOUNCES BROADBAND PARTNERSHIP WITH FIREFLY FIBER BROADBAND

Cumberland County announced an expanded broadband partnership with Central Virginia Services, Inc. (CVSI), which operates Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC). Firefly seeks to expand fiber-to-the-premise for 1,609 locations in Cumberland representing a total of $9.7 million of new investment in the county, contingent upon the successful award of grant funding.

Firefly submitted a USDA/RUS Broadband ReConnect 2020 grant application in mid-April 2020 to help offset the cost of building the new fiber. The county worked through March and April to help complete the application and successfully submit it. If successful, Firefly will expand fiber optic lines carrying gigabit level service to large portions of the county that have no reliable options for internet access by the end of 2023.

CVEC is currently building fiber to two of its substations in Cumberland County, allowing over 1,500 CVEC members the opportunity to subscribe to Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM to receive high speed internet and phone services. Fiber construction is almost complete at the Columbia substation and connections are expected by the end of this summer. The fiber build at the Cartersville substation is underway and connections are expected this winter.

Cumberland residents who are interested in supporting Firefly’s USDA RUS Broadband ReConnect 2020 grant application can share their critical need for broadband in Cumberland by visiting https://www.usda.gov/reconnect/contact-us.

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit, electric utility serving almost 37,000 homes, farms and businesses in the rural portions of 14 Virginia counties. CVEC is proud to be a Four-Star Cooperative for Service Excellence certified by the Touchstone Energy Service Excellence Program. CVEC is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit www.mycvec.com.

Headquartered in Palmyra, VA, Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. Firefly offers lightning fast internet via fiber to the premise that is reliable and priced fairly with no hidden equipment costs or price increases. Firefly has no contracts, no data caps or slowdowns and offers symmetrical upload and download speeds. Firefly Light offers 100 mbps for $49.99; Firefly Flash offers 1 gbps for $79.99; and Firefly Voice is $35.99 with a $5.00 discount when bundled with the internet. For more information, visit www.fireflyva.com.