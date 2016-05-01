VSP Investigating Fatal Prince Edward County Crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred July 5, 2020 at 12:27 p.m. on Route 604, less than a mile south of Route 686.

A 2008 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling north on Route 604 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to cross back into the highway, cross the centerline and strike a southbound 2004 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

A 4-year-old male passenger in the Aveo was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries on July 7, 2020. He was in a child safety seat.

The crash remains under investigation.