Appomattox Senior FFA Distinguished Service Award Announced

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Rick Butler and BJ Butler were announced as the Appomattox Senior FFA Distinguished Service Award recipients. This award is given to individuals or organizations that have contributed multiple years of service to the Appomattox Senior FFA Chapter.

Rick and BJ have been long term supporters of Appomattox FFA through their involvement in the Forestry Judging Career Development Events teams, Little Farmers’ Day, classroom guest speakers, and land lab wildfire education workshops. The father and son pair are always eager to help the FFA members learn about forestry and natural resources.

Rick and BJ are a staple of the Little Farmers’ Day event at Appomattox Primary School by bringing Smokey the Bear to see his 1st grade friends since the inception of the event. Their participation provides continuity to students becoming involved in the forestry program at the high school. They have taught over 1,600 students how to plant trees and the importance of forestry and fire safety to our community.

Their friendly personalities make them great mentors to FFA members. Most of our FFA members know them on a first name basis because of their regular presence in the ag department. Rick and BJ develop authentic relationships with students because of their character, servant leadership, and welcoming demeanor.

The award was picked by Appomattox Senior FFA members in February. Both Butlers were recognized with embroidered Carhartt FFA jackets.