Appomattox County Militia To Seek Recognition From Supervisors

A new group formed to take responsibility of their own defense has formed in Appomattox County. The Appomattox County militia held one of its first meetings on Saturday at Courtland Festival Park. The event was billed as a food drive. The Times Virginia reports that militia spokesperson Marty White said that the militia is just regular people taking responsibility for and participating in their community defense. The militia plans to seek recognition from the County Board of Supervisors and will soon elect committee members from each district in the county.