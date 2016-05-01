ACHS FFA Excels At The 94th Annual State FFA Convention

The Appomattox Senior FFA chapter was well represented at the first ever virtual Virginia FFA Convention. Both AMS and ACHS FFA chapters gathered in the ACHS Auditorium to watch a simulcast of the virtual event online June 15-18, 2020.

The chapter received a gold rating in the public relations award and named the Southeast Area Chapter Forestry and Wildlife award. The chapter was also crowned the Southeast Area winner in the Strengthening Agriculture and Building Communities contests. Thanks to sponsorship from the Appomattox County Farm Bureau, Appomattox Senior FFA was awarded the 100% membership award. Every agriculture student at ACHS was an active FFA member in the 2019-2020 school year. Appomattox Senior FFA also received a gold rating in the superior chapter contest, earning the opportunity to be

represented at the virtual National FFA Convention this October.

John Conner, Jacob Johnson, Caylan Moore, Carley Nelson, Kelly Price, and Jenna St. John received their State FFA Degree, the highest degree that a state association can bestow upon its members. Attaining this level of membership demonstrates these members’ superb record keeping skills and FFA participation.

ACHS FFA member, Jacob Dinterman, served as the 2019-2020 Virginia FFA Association Vice-President. Dinterman was the first student from Appomattox to earn a place on the state FFA leadership team since Dani Hodges was state Secretary in 2011-2012. His year of service to the FFA was highlighted during the convention. Since elected, he attended conferences across the Commonwealth, in Washington D.C., and attended the International Leadership Seminar for State Officers in Spain and Portugal. He spent much of the year visiting high school agriculture programs delivering motivational and leadership-oriented workshops to FFA members. During the convention, he delivered his retiring

address challenging convention viewers to become the individual that they desired to be and to express their individuality through their words, clothing choices, and actions. Dinterman is the son of Jonathan and Patricia Dinterman of Appomattox.

The Appomattox Senior FFA members would like to thank the Appomattox FFA Alumni for sponsoring snacks during the socially distanced watch parties. Those wishing to view the virtual FFA convention can find the records at https://www.vaffa.org/state-convention.