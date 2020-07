The Moton Museum has received a 53-thousand dollar grant from the National Endowment for Humanities. The money will be used to support developing an online exhibition to aid in telling the story of how Prince Edward County was the birthplace of America’s student-led civil rights movement. A statement from the Moton Museum says it was one of 300 cultural institutions across the country that were selected to receive more than 40 million dollars in CARES Act funding.