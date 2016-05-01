Dominion Energy Kills Atlantic Coast Pipeline Project

It’s all over now. Virginia’s Dominion Energy has suddenly ditched all plans for the 8-billion dollar Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The company says it has reached a regulatory dead end with its partner Duke Energy. The decision was announced Sunday, ending a six year effort to build the 42-inch wide natural gas pipelines through the heart of Virginia. Dominion has said it had already invested some 3.4 billion dollars in the project, which it will absorb as a company. The company faced heate dopposition from communities across the Heart of VIrginia who did not want the project. The last straw seemed to be a rejection of a permit by the 4th Circuit COurt of Appeals in January, which had originally been granted by the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board for a portion of the project in Buckingham COunty.