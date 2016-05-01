PECPS Announces Plans To Partially Return To Classes

Prince Edeard County School leaders – issuing their plan to forge ahead in a new normal. On Thursday, PECPS said the school year would begin on August 11th. Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson took to Facebook Live yesterday to update everyone on the school district’s progress. She said the opening plan in the fall is tentative and could be changed, even after school starts. At first, PECPS will use a hybrid model, mixing both remote learning and in-person classes. Students will only go to in-person classes four days one week, with Friday’s reserved for remote learning. They’ll then continue the next week at home. Students will also be separated into two groups, with each group rotating the week they attend in-person classes.