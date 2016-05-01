Longwood Renames Buildings; Eliminating Controversial Historical Figures

The formal name of the building will be Dr. Edna Allen Bledsoe Dean Hall, to be referred to on campus as Allen Hall, in recognition and in honor of her broader family and their generations of strong connection to Farmville and Prince Edward County.

The building will be named in honor of longtime faculty member Dr. Edna Allen Bledsoe Dean. A member of the Social Work faculty for more than 30 years who retired in 2004, she was Longwood’s first Black tenured professor. This spring she received Longwood’s 2020 Honorary Alumni Award, and she has been an inspiration for generations of students, whom she helped guide through often turbulent times. Dr. Bledsoe Dean served as the ideal of a Longwood professor and of the kind of teaching and mentoring we hope will take place for generations to come in this building named in her honor.

These completely and newly renovated structures will also be newly named to honor two figures from a pivotal era: Barbara Johns, whose heroism and leadership are now nationally renowned, and Gordon Moss, who as a Longwood faculty member and campus leader was stalwart in support of Civil Rights in Prince Edward County in the face of Massive Resistance in the 1950s and 1960s.

Barbara Rose Johns Powell’s bravery at the age of 16 and that of her fellow student strikers in 1951 led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, in which Prince Edward students were the majority of plaintiffs. But the legal struggle for desegregated public education in Prince Edward continued intensely until 1964, with county public schools closed entirely for five years beginning in 1959.

Dr. C. G. Gordon Moss served as a member of the faculty in History at Longwood from 1944 to 1969 and as Longwood’s Dean of the Faculty from 1960 to 1964. He spoke out against the closing of schools in Prince Edward and called strongly for their reopening. He ardently advocated for equality and justice during that turbulent period of local and national struggle — when the Commonwealth of Virginia, Prince Edward County, and also Longwood itself did not.

The high-rise structures originally built on campus in 1969 and 1970 bore the names of Jabez Curry and Robert Frazer, two 19th-century figures with meaningful ties to the institution. Curry played a significant role in advocacy and development of public education in Virginia and throughout the South. During the Civil War he also served in the Confederate Congress. For several years beginning in the late 19th-century, Frazer served as president of the State Female Normal School, as Longwood was then known. In early adulthood during the Civil War, he was a Confederate soldier.

As the new versions of these buildings — Johns Hall and Moss Hall — fully open in the weeks ahead to a new generation of students, the time has come to turn the page of history. The tower farther along Main Street to the south and closer to the Moton Museum will be Johns Hall.