One Person Dead In Crash Southwest Of Victoria

Virginia State Polcie investigating a deadly crash in Lunenburg County. It happened just after 2pm on Friday on Route 49, or Courthouse Road, according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller. Geller says the crash site was about a mile-and-a-half south of Route 622, Ontario Road. A 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Route 49 when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane and struck head-on a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Equinox. The backseat passenger of the Equinox, 69 year old Grace A. Ferrell, 69, of Buffalo Gap, Va., died at the scene. The driver, 63 year old Diane Garrett, of Chase City, Va., and the front seat passenger were flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries.