Piedmont Senior Resources ‘Share The Love’ Nets More Than $8K For Local Seniors

Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging has been notified by Meals on Wheels of America of its success in earning more than $8,500 in grant money through its efforts on the Santa for Seniors Project with The 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event, held last Christmas. With the help of many volunteers and staff, PSR stuffed more than 500 bags with toilet paper, cleaning supplies, dish liquid, laundry detergent, bars of soap, shampoo, lap blankets, canned goods, non-perishable food, tooth paste, tooth brushes, and more. This is the fourth year PSR has participated in Subaru Share the Love Event.