PSR’s ‘Share the Love’ Nets More Than $8,000 for Seniors

Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging has been notified by Meals on Wheels of America of its success in earning more than $8,500 in grant money through its efforts on the Santa for Seniors Project with The 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event, held last Christmas.

With the help of many volunteers and staff, PSR stuffed more than 500 bags with toilet paper, cleaning supplies, dish liquid, laundry detergent, bars of soap, shampoo, lap blankets, canned goods, non-perishable food, tooth paste, tooth brushes, and more.

This is the fourth year PSR has participated in Subaru Share the Love Event.

“More than 30 volunteers, advocates, students, and community leaders helped us pack hundreds of bags filled with toiletries and household staples for older adults in the region just in time for Christmas,” said PSR CEO Justine A. Young, in reference to the project. “Students and staff from Buckingham County High School volunteered to help pack bags, along with employees of New Century Hospice and members of Ward’s Chapel United Methodist Church, along with other community volunteers.”

Young confirmed that PSR knows and has been told that often, these are the only gifts clients receive during the holiday season.

Over the last 11 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $145 million to help those in need. By the end of this, the 12th year, Subaru and its participating retailers will have donated over $170 million to help those in need through the Share the Love Event.

Real Living Cornerstone—Navona Hart, along with Alcova Mortgage—Tony Markland, and many other businesses and individuals provided cash toward the purchase of the items that weren’t donated.

Hart has been a steadfast supporter of PSR and this event since the first Christmas project began, and the agency is grateful for her support. “As a member of our small community, I love how organizations and the community come together to ‘Share the Love’ with our seniors. This opportunity that Subaru provides is so important for places and organizations like PSR. I look forward to supporting and participating for years to come.”

PSR kicked off The 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event last November with a Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce after-hours event to ring in the holiday season. Guests came with donations for the event and enjoyed beverages and an opportunity to mingle. In early December, PSR held a fundraising effort in partnership with North Street Press Club, not only soliciting monetary donations, but also items that have been packed in the bags.



Pictured packing Santa for Seniors bags in December are, from left, April Ross, Navona Hart, and Lexie Sprague.

PSR serves the counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward with home delivered meals, hot meals, personal protective equipment, grocery and medicine purchase and pickup, non-emergency medical transportation, homemakers, insurance counseling, and many more services. For more information on PSR, email psr@psraaa.org or call 434-767-5588.