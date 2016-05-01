Town Of Farmville Garbage Route Changes for the July 4th Holiday

In observance of Independence Day on July 4th, the Town of Farmville Public Works Department will be closed on Friday, July 3rd. The only change to garbage collection will be on Friday of this week only:

Monday June 29th Regular residential and business garbage/cardboard

Tuesday June 30th Regular residential garbage

Wednesday July 1st Regular residential and business garbage/cardboard

Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins

Thursday July 2nd Regular residential curbside recycling

Friday July 3rd HOLIDAY – No collection

If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331. Have a safe Holiday.