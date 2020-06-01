Buckingham SO Press Release-Homicide

On Saturday, June 20, 2020 at approximately 9:03 p.m. the Buckingham County Emergency Communication Center received a call for a shooting in the 300 block of Petersville Church Road, in the Trents Mill area of the County. Deputies along with the Virginia State Police responded and found Chad Steven Given, age 33, deceased.



Following an investigation, deputies arrested Cristen Reeves Given, age 33, for her late husband’s death. Mrs. Given was charged with First Degree Murder in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-32 and is currently being held without bond at Piedmont Regional Jail awaiting a later court appearance.

