Cumberland Woman Named New Ast. Principal At Cumberland Elementary School

Cumberland Elementary School has a new assiatant principal in Wendy Tillett. The Cumberland School Board gave the approval last week. Tillet has already submitted her resignation as a special education teacher and instriuctional coach in Powhatan County Public Schools. She has also previously been a corrections rehab counselor at the Dillwyn Correctional Center. She begins her new duties on July 1st. Tillet’s resignation from the Cumberland School Board also leaves a vacancy there. The board is now accepting letters of interest and resumes for the position of interim school board member.