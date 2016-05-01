Dismantling Of Confederate Statue Takes Place Within An Hour Of Vote

Within one hour of the Farmville Town Council voting on the matter, the Confederate statue in town was beginning to be removed. On Thursday, the town council gave its unanimous approval to remove the statue near the intersection of High and Randolph Streets. Then on Friday, several town council members discussed their thoughts publicly. The Farmville Herald reports that At-Large councilman Thomas Parrot said he felt it was necessary to try to preserve and protect the citizens of Farmville, as well as the statue by removing it. Taking it down was a vote to preserve peace and tranquility, he said. Recently, a protester was nearly killed while people tried to dismantle a COnfederate statue in Portsmouth, Virginia.