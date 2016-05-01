Farmville Town Council Unanimously Votes To Remove Confederate Statue

The Farmville Town Council on Thursday voted unanimously to remove the Confederate statue located at the intersection of High and Randolph Streets. Council members expressed concerns centered around public safety of individuals and property during this period. The statue will be secured off-site and preserved until

further conversation with various community groups and the citizens of Farmville about its relocation and the appropriate disposition of the monument base.

Farmville is a unique community, and the Council determined this was the best course