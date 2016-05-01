Buckingham Chamber Awards BCHS For Achievement

On Thursday, the Buckingham County Chamber presented the Community Pride Award to the Buckingham County High School for their stellar achievement of recognizing the Class of 2020 amidst the COVID-19 virus that’s hit our community. “We’re so proud and supportive of the school division for organizing so many events for the Class of 2020,” said Community Pride Award Committee Chairman Thomas Jordan Miles III. “The banners, community drive through, and the outside graduation exercises really show what our community can do if we come together. And that’s what we did for these graduates. Businesses, families and strangers pulled together to make these recognitions happen.” Pictured are Chamber Members Miles, Sandra Moss, Eddie Slagle, Barbara Wheeler, and Division Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks, BCHS Principal Pattie Branch, and staff and faculty of BCHS along with graduation organizers.