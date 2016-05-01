VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

At 8:28 a.m. Tuesday (June 16), Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A.S. Trombley responded to a single-vehicle crash on Prince Edward Highway (Route 460) just west of Route 695. A 2008 Chevrolet Equinox ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and an embankment, and then overturned several times.

The driver, Thomas M. Hicks, 80, of Prospect, Va., was transported to Southside Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.