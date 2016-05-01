Crewe Mayor Resigns After Letter Requesting Confederate Monuments

Town of Crewe Mayor Greg Eanes has now resigned his post after making national headlines when he formally asked the governor’s office if Confederate monuments could be moved to his town. Eanes sent a formal letter to Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. He requested that the Robert E. Lee statue, which is set to be removed from the capitol grounds, be transported to Crewe. After the letter was made public, protesters hit the town and Eanes made national headlines, but he maintains that his request was “well-intentioned” and designed only to help boost tourism in the small town.