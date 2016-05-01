Arrest Made In Farmville AutoZone Shooting

We’ree getting some new information about that shooting in front of the AutoZonein Farmville last week. Authorities now say they’ve arrested 21 year old Rahmeer Pollard in the case. Police had previously said that two groups of people met at the parking lot there on south Main Street after they had a previous arghument earlier in the day. But this time, the verbal altercation escalated to gunfire. Nobody was injured. Polcie have not said whether they believe any other arrests will be made in the case.