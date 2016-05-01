Longwood Baseball Player Headed To The Majors

Longwood right-handed pitcher Maceo Campbell will head to the professional ranks after signing a deal with the Boston Red Sox as an undrafted free agent. He becomes the 15th Lancer to join a Major League Baseball organization.

The hard-throwing righty has touched 96 with his fastball and will be the team’s fifth pitcher to play in affiliated ball in the past 12 years, joining Mark Montgomery, Aaron Myers, Derrick Ellison and Paul Heidler.

After serving as a reliever in his freshman season, Campbell began to transition to a starter role in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first collegiate start, he threw four scoreless innings with five strikeouts against Binghamton, and he followed it up with another four-inning, five-strikeout start one week later. In two starts in 2020, he held a 4.50 ERA with 10 total strikeouts.

On the season, he posted 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings and did not allow more than one earned run in four of his seven appearances while notching a 5.14 ERA across 14 innings of work. He struck out 18 batters and held opponents to a .222 batting average.

Campbell will follow a path to the Red Sox organization paved by a pair of former Lancer position players in Michael Osinski and Kyri Washington. Osinski was drafted and signed in 2017 and finished 2019 in Triple-A. Washington was drafted and signed in 2015 before retiring after injuries curtailed his career in 2018, and this spring he joined the Red Sox as a professional scout.