Missing And Wanted Felon Out Of Amelia County

Authorities in Amelia County are on the lookout for a man wanted for a felony probation violation. An alert is out for Matthew Quade Owenby, who has been wanted since October of last year. They say he could be staying in Prince Edward County, but he has ties to Amelia and Cumberland COunties. The Farmville Herald also reports that Owenby is listed in 26 different criminal cases that date back four years. Those crimes involve theft, assault, fraud, and vehicle inspection offenses. He was last due to appear on one of those cases in November of 2019, but didn’t show up and hasn’t been seen since. If you know anything about the whereabouts of Matthew Quade Owenby, you’re urged to call Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200 or email crimesolvers@ameliasheriff.org.