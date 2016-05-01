Farmville Announces Text-To-911 Now Available

The Farmville Emergency Communications Center is pleased to announce, starting June 9, 2020, they will be able to receive text-to-911 messages from cell phones.

This service will be available for text messages sent from the following areas:

? Town of Farmville

? Prince Edward County

? Southern end of Cumberland County

Text-to-911 is a great tool for the deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or when making a call could put yourself or someone in danger. Voice calls are still the best and fastest way to contact 911. ALways remember that any contact, including this new text feature, with 911 is for emergency purposes only.